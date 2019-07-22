Trump Nominates Mini-Scalia As Labor Secretary, This Week In The War On Workers

It’s important to uphold the principle that someone who lets a sexual predator—who preys on children, no less—off easy because he’s rich and connected and has good lawyers should not be in charge of a large chunk of the federal government, so Alexander Acosta had to go. That said, many, many workers will be much worse off as a result of his departure. Acosta was a conservative Republican who could be counted on to put the interests of the wealthy over the interests of workers, but he wasn’t in a big rush and he wasn't ready to burn down the entire system of government to screw workers a little more quickly. Now, Donald Trump has nominated Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court justice, to replace Acosta.

Scalia has represented Walmart against corporate whistleblowers. He’s represented Wynn casinos against table game dealers who objected to tip pooling rules that gave some of their tips to managers. The list goes on and on.

Of course we knew Trump was going to nominate someone terrible. And that’s just what he did, because Trump and his entire party are all about putting a boot on the neck of workers.

● Where do the 2020 candidates stand on labor? In These Times has answers.

● In win for Trump administration, appeals court stymies union challenge to civil service restrictions:

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reverses a ruling last year that struck down key provisions in three executive orders signed by President Trump that rolled back civil service protections, making it easier to fire employees and weaken their union representation. The orders, which affect 2.1 million civil servants, are part of a confrontational approach the president has taken toward a federal bureaucracy he calls unaccountable and wasteful. The rules, issued in May 2018, slashed the on-the-clock time employees spend on union business, made it harder to appeal performance evaluations and curtailed options for poor performers to improve.

● As temperatures climb, a new push to keep workers safe.

● It’s been a crappy week. Here's a round-up of worker wins.

This Day in Labor History: July 17, 1944. A munitions explosion at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in Port Chicago, California killed 320 soldiers, mostly African-Americans loading munitions onto ships. Let's talk about how soldiers are also workers and how this was a racist act. pic.twitter.com/sD0r5FAra6 — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) July 17, 2019

Celery is nutritious & part of many of our diets, but did you know how much backbreaking work goes into harvesting this veggie & getting it to our tables? Thanks Melvin for sharing this vid from the celery fields you're laboring in. #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/fa5nvykoYq — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) July 19, 2019

Published with permission from Daily Kos.