Trump's Doral Club To Feature Strip Club Event With 'Caddy Girls'

The Washington Post's David Farenthold reports that Trump’s golf resort in Doral FL is hosting a golf tournament Saturday put on by an area strip club.

Classy, classy, classy! Absolutely the classiest president ever, I can tell you that! Especially in light of horrifying recent events. I'm surprised it doesn't feature Trump signing autographs. I've seen events like this before, but they usually have a thin veneer of respectability by being called a "charity" event. Nope. This is about cold, hard cash.

Golfers will pay for a dancer to serve as their “caddy girl” while they play. The Shadow All Star Tournament is being organized by the Shadow Cabaret, a strip club in Hialeah.

The club's marketing director, Emanuele Mancuso, told Farenthold this was the first time the club had held a tournament at Trump Doral.

"The Trump name and family crest are displayed prominently in the strip club’s advertising materials, which offer golfers the 'caddy girl of your choice', " the article states.

I know we all get tired of this, but just remember that time Michelle Obama showed her upper arms? They're still talking about it.