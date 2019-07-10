UPDATED: Trump's Latest Tantrum Target: UK Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigned

Over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, when people were busy celebrating how the Revolutionary soldiers, led by John Wayne, seized control of the British airports, news broke about some leaked memos written by the UK Ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch.

In the leaked memos, Darroch assessed Trump to be, well, what we always knew him to be:

“We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” Darroch reportedly wrote. The ambassador also wrote that Trump may “crash and burn,” and that the “worst cannot be ruled out” regarding Russia.

Trump immediately responded by going golfing.

Actually, Trump didn't respond to them until a couple of days ago when he stated that he wasn't going to deal with Darroch anymore.

Trump kept his tantrum going on Tuesday by attacking not only Darroch but British Prime Minister Theresa May:

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

....and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

The astute reader might have noted that Trump first said that he wouldn't deal with Darroch anymore. But in Tuesday's tweets, Trump said that he didn't know Darroch.

In other words, just another day in Trumpland, where he holds grudges over the slightest thing and he lies like a bratty four-year-old who had never been told "no."

UPDATE: Since this writing, Sir Kim Darroch has resigned.