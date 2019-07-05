The Twitter Reviews Are In On Trump's July 4th Show, And Other News

Trump’s disastrous July 4th speech walloped as ‘middle-school story time from hell’ in brutal takedown https://t.co/iLCBqo43Oa
— Raw Story (@RawStory) July 5, 2019
"That was the best speech Donald Trump has ever given. Wonderful tribute to the USA." -Ari Fleischer https://t.co/IyIPGOKTrJ
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) July 5, 2019
Trump’s Not-Crazy Speech Just Highlighted Norms He’s Crushed https://t.co/SoUAFaquVA via @thedailybeast
— csdickey (@csdickey) July 5, 2019
"...our army manned the amports (?), it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports..."
Trump slurring and then trying to read off a TelePrompTer about the Continental Army supposedly taking over the airports in 1781 is...no words. #TrumpSpeech pic.twitter.com/83Tv6vsN8x
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 5, 2019
Trump actually makes SEVERAL errors in this clip, the #RevolutionaryWarAirports are just the most obvious...I break them all down, plus the strangest, funniest moments from the #TrumpParadeFail here: https://t.co/xB1xj4Whwo
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 5, 2019
Dearest Wife:
I hope this letter finds you safe in Canada. News from the front is that the mad king has ordered a grand military display for the 4th. Pondering this odd behaviour, some have suggested it’s related to his penis size.#SecondCivilWarLetters#PatriotsResist
— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 4, 2019
it's cool people spent thousands of hours doing Zapruder-level frame-by-frame analysis of clips of HRC walking in hallways to prove she had everything from porphyria to mange and now here's this guy struggling to vocalize sheer gibberish between microstokes and shitting himself https://t.co/1m5JXNNvY5
— Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) July 5, 2019
Trump’s Not-Crazy Speech Just Highlighted Norms He’s Crushed https://t.co/SoUAFaquVA via @thedailybeast
— csdickey (@csdickey) July 5, 2019
For all those who want to see a REAL President giving a speech in the rain.#TrumpSpeech #RainOnTrumpsParade pic.twitter.com/RjYEORE7Qf
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 5, 2019
Here’s a spot we did on @TheLeadCNN about @MadMagazine in 2013 —
RIP to this great American institution https://t.co/3fJm6I8glF
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 5, 2019
This is how much we've been degraded: the President of the United States says there were "airports" in 1776 and everyone shrugs. AND THOSE FUCKING RACISTS WHO "ELECTED" THIS CRIMINAL USED TO MOCK OBAMA FOR USING A TELEPROMPTER. FUCK THEM ENTIRELY. pic.twitter.com/dWvsxot7jx↓ Story continues below ↓
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 5, 2019
Color footage of the British frigate HMS Upyorsh attacking Lipton’s Corporate lounge at Logan International Airport in Boston. July 4, 1776. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/5LVsSrLy58
— Count Edmond Dantes (@MontyChristo87) July 5, 2019
Phantom Fireworks had been lobbying the Trump admin to drop new Chinese tariffs that would have slapped 25% tariffs on imported fireworks. Trump decided to scrap the tariffs—on the same day Phantom donated $750k in fireworks to his 4th of July celebration. https://t.co/iVKiE7jW8j
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 4, 2019
Never before has a Democrat of Holder’s stature devoted so much attention to such a wonky issue. "My hope was—and I know [Obama’s] hope was—that my being directly involved would give this effort a degree of attention that it might not otherwise have." https://t.co/snEi14GMrQ
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 5, 2019
Breaking News: The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, returning to a robust hiring pace after a weak May. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% https://t.co/HAe2qQV8UX
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 5, 2019
‘This doesn’t look like the best economy ever’: 40% of Americans say they still struggle to pay bills https://t.co/TIwfvqCbg7
— Andrew S. Ginsburg (@GinsburgJobs) July 5, 2019
Proud of Moms Demand Action volunteers marching in Jefferson City, MO parade for Gun Violence Prevention and Gun Safety policies - heard lots of clapping and “thank you’s”! @MomsDemand #FourthofJuly2019 #KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/SPQ1CBE7oR
— Scott Randolph (@ScottRandolph02) July 5, 2019
Via @RawStory: Amash urged by conservative to run as third-party candidate against Trump — even if it costs GOP the election https://t.co/oZQWKyRfpD pic.twitter.com/FPLzcxpsGk
— joshua epstein🏳️🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) July 5, 2019
Fighting against inhumane conditions at the border is a matter of conscience and law. A federal asylum officers' union argues the administration is forcing them to break their oaths by following orders contrary to domestic and international law. https://t.co/5ojiVI4qK2
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 4, 2019
White House says Trump administration looking at ‘every option’ as it seeks to add a contentious citizenship question to the 2020 census https://t.co/0mqgnS1a7B via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/uCjayii6ve
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 5, 2019
I think any actual journalist would have to agree with the premise of this essay — that the Democratic candidates are more lucid and connected to voters than the TV pundits covering their campaigns. https://t.co/lN2Lz9PDBt
— Jason Fagone (@jfagone) July 5, 2019
According to a leaked draft EOs @voxdotcom @mattyglesias @DLind, the administration considered adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census by EO in Jan 2017. Different rationale than they've talked about lately. See the 3rd EO here, section 5(c). https://t.co/mD8yXc8DwT
— Aaron Sojourner (@aaronsojourner) July 4, 2019
Body of 70-year-old Frank Meza was found in shallow water of a California river days after he was disqualified from a race in Los Angeles over an “impossible" finish time.https://t.co/4IhluUn3Rw
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 5, 2019
A new theory of jurisprudence: if you litigate all the way to the Supreme Court but lose the case you still get to do what you want. https://t.co/fldSh6GIhJ
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 4, 2019
