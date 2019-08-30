BUSTED: Anti-Antifascist Andy Ngo Conspired With Proud Boys

In today's edition of "Accuse Them Of That Which You Yourself Are Guilty," or ATOTWYYAG, as it's commonly known by pretty much only me, we have proof positive that Right-Wing conservative "journalist" Andy Ngo is absolutely cool with Nazis.

While whining about Antifa on Fox News, Ngo argues to have Antifa designated a terror organization, and masks outlawed if used in the commission of a crime. (How would that work, exactly?) He is more troubled by the existence of a small, splinter group that establishes a presence at Proud Boys and Neo-Nazi rallies to resist fascism and protect those who peacefully protest than he is actual fascism and Nazi ideology.

Now we have audio directly connecting Andy Ngo with the Proud Boys from the Portland Hate-fest last August. From Willamette Week:

What they said: A large man in a Proud Boys shirt says the June 29 assault on Ngo happened because he ignored Proud Boys' offer of protection. "Andy Ngo was fucking told that if he wanted protection from the PBs [Proud Boys], he went in with us and he went out with us," he says. Why it matters: Ngo has claimed to be an independent journalist. It is increasingly clear he is coordinating his movements and his message with right-wing groups. On Aug. 26, The Portland Mercury published an allegation by a Vancouver infiltrator of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. "There's an understanding," the man told the Mercury, "that Patriot Prayer protects him and he protects them." Ngo could not be reached for comment.

Media needs to stop treating these fascists and white supremacists as if they are legitimate sources of information. The do not deserve an outlet. Their views are not expressed in good faith. Their information is bogus. They're deconstructing the American intellect, what little is left of it. According to Media Matters,

This story is particularly relevant because of how the media has treated Ngo. On June 29, members of antifa attacked Ngo at a Portland, OR, rally held by the Proud Boys, a far-right violent gang. (Antifa comprises anti-fascist activists who “believe the best way to deal with the rise of white supremacy and hate groups in the Trump era is by confronting them on the street.”) The attack on Ngo predictably led to widespread condemnation of anti-fascists and left-wing violence from right-wing media outlets like Fox News and more mainstream media figures. Ngo emerged as an authority figure on attacks by anti-fascists.

This is just more "Both Sides" BS. Antifa exists to protect peaceful protestors from Neo-nazis and White Supremacists who, as my new hero, Justin Herdman so musically put it, "waste the blessings of liberty by going down a path of hatred and failed ideology." We know for a fact that that hatred and failed ideology drives the plots to slaughter innocent people in our country over and over again. The Second Amendment, NRA, and Republicans give these monsters easy access to the means to carry out the killings. If we are lucky, plots are thwarted. But to say, or even imply that Antifa and the Proud Boys are even close to being in the same universe? That's as intellectually dishonest as one can get. Proud Boys are Nazis. Antifa are the Allied Forces.

Andy Ngo chose his side.