Armed Trump Supporter Detained In El Paso Outside Migrant Center

As Trump was the departing from El Paso, after his narcissistic visit, a man wearing blue latex gloves, armed with a gun and a knife and described as "a white supremacist Trump supporter," was detained, questioned, and finally released by the police.
That didn't take long. Spreading fear throughout a community is also part of any domestic terrorist operation.
KVIA reports, "In a social media post, Casa Carmelita said the man "was sitting in his truck wearing blue latex gloves, and brandishing a knife." The shelter also said "police recovered a loaded gun, ammo, and a bag of white powder from his person."
These officers couldn't determine if the white powder were drugs?
There can be no denying that this man is a rabid Trump-loving supporter, Fox News.
In this day and age do we have to pass new laws to protect migrant facilities? Something like, if you're stalking a migrant shelter wearing blue latex gloves and armed then that's enough for the police to hold a person for at least 48 hours even if he hadn't committed a crime to do a background check.
Casa Carmelita, a non-profit has more info on this bastard.
I'm not sure why the police couldn't detain this man after reading this account from Casa Carmelita:
This is very scary.