Armed Trump Supporter Detained In El Paso Outside Migrant Center

And it's only going to get much worse from here.
By John Amato
Image from: KVIA Screen grab

As Trump was the departing from El Paso, after his narcissistic visit, a man wearing blue latex gloves, armed with a gun and a knife and described as "a white supremacist Trump supporter," was detained, questioned, and finally released by the police.

That didn't take long. Spreading fear throughout a community is also part of any domestic terrorist operation.

KVIA reports, "In a social media post, Casa Carmelita said the man "was sitting in his truck wearing blue latex gloves, and brandishing a knife." The shelter also said "police recovered a loaded gun, ammo, and a bag of white powder from his person."

These officers couldn't determine if the white powder were drugs?
There can be no denying that this man is a rabid Trump-loving supporter, Fox News.

In this day and age do we have to pass new laws to protect migrant facilities? Something like, if you're stalking a migrant shelter wearing blue latex gloves and armed then that's enough for the police to hold a person for at least 48 hours even if he hadn't committed a crime to do a background check.

Casa Carmelita, a non-profit has more info on this bastard.

I'm not sure why the police couldn't detain this man after reading this account from Casa Carmelita:

An eyewitness saw him brandishing a gun and attempting to enter our building, women were fleeing down the street, warning neighbors as they ran away. We watched officers removing clips of ammo from his person. One officer acknowledged that if they had not arrived when they did, Thomas was likely to have committed acts which would be “a different situation”. They released him shortly after, on our block.

This is very scary.


