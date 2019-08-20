Facebook Still Selling Massive Foreign Ads For Trump - This Time From China

Trump is still benefitting from foreign interference in our elections. And Facebook is helping.
Two MSNBC reporters, Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins, broke the story today:
The fact that it's Chinese conspiracy theorists pushing QAnon nonsense (their acronym WWG1WGA actually stands for "Where we're gullible once, we're gullible always.") is dangerous enough. The fact that they have unlimited dark money and once again Facebook is more than willing to cash the checks, even as foreign money infects the minds of gullible voters, is the issue. Facebook ads must be heavily regulated. It's clear that they have no conscience when it comes to making money.
They don't have an answer.