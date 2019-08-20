Politics
Facebook Still Selling Massive Foreign Ads For Trump - This Time From China

The Falun Gong / Epoch Times is buying more space on Facebook than anyone except Trump 2020. And they're endorsing Trump because he'll bring the end times that send "communists" to Hell. Really.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Trump is still benefitting from foreign interference in our elections. And Facebook is helping.

Two MSNBC reporters, Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins, broke the story today:

The fact that it's Chinese conspiracy theorists pushing QAnon nonsense (their acronym WWG1WGA actually stands for "Where we're gullible once, we're gullible always.") is dangerous enough. The fact that they have unlimited dark money and once again Facebook is more than willing to cash the checks, even as foreign money infects the minds of gullible voters, is the issue. Facebook ads must be heavily regulated. It's clear that they have no conscience when it comes to making money.

What does Facebook say?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

