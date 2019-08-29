Farewell, FEC

Although their bark has always substituted for their bite, the Federal Election Commission is all that stands between you and every damn crooked politician in America.

And now, they are at a full stop.

Vice Chair Matt Petersen Resigning, Leaving Agency Without A Quorum and a Dysfunctional Agency Even More Powerless

Now the FEC will not be able to hold meetings, initiate audits, vote on enforcement matters, issue advisory opinions or engage in rule making.

This is every politician's sweetest dream. No audits, no enforcement.

You know what I think? I think Donald Trump is just waiting for everyone to resign so he can declare himself king, get a sash ribbon and some metals, carry around a sword poking things, and make Melania stop looking at Justin Trudeau that way.

That’s what I think.

