Joe Walsh Announces He's Challenging Donald Trump In 2020 GOP Primary

He's nasty.

His ego is overweening in scope.

He's bigoted, racist, homophobic, and Islamophobic.

He's misogynistic and regularly displays a complete disregard for women's reproductive rights.

He's loud, vulgar and brash.

He's a terrible, neglectful father and husband.

He lacks empathy towards anyone other than white men.

He regularly displays a complete ignorance of how government works and sticks to long debunked conservative demagoguery instead of diplomacy and accomplishments.

He's on Twitter picking fights more often than not.

Nope, I'm not talking about the current occupant of the White House. That's Joe Walsh, the one-time tea party birther congressman from Illinois. And today, he announced that he will challenge Donald Trump for the GOP nomination for president in 2020.

Given that all of those same descriptions have given Donald Trump an 88 percent approval rating among his base, Walsh knows that his particular lack of character is not a deal breaker for the Republican base.

But make no mistake, this is a silly vanity project guaranteed to go nowhere (ask Bill Weld), because Walsh has neither the institutional nor party support for this run, and he certainly doesn't have anywhere near the fundraising juggernaut that the Trump campaign has. There's literally no point in bringing in the "Trump before Trump" if you are a Republican who is squeamish about re-electing such a horrible human being.

But hey, MAGAts don't have the most logical thinking. If Walsh manages to do the same kind of third party damage to Trump that we saw Jill Stein do to Hillary Clinton, Ross Perot do to George H W Bush and Ralph Nader do to Al Gore, more power to his vanity.