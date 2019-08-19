Mass Shootings Foiled In Florida, Connecticut, And Ohio This Weekend

Three potential mass shooters were charged this weekend, as reported on CNN's New Day today.

"We have to get to breaking news. Authorities in three states say they foiled mass shootings this weekend. in Norwalk, Connecticut, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Youngstown, Ohio in three unrelated cases. This is so disturbing," Alysin Camerota said.

"Especially since the nation is extremely on high alert in the aftermath of both El Paso and Dayton," Polo Sandoval said.

"Police across the country arresting three men as you mentioned separately after expressing interest in carrying out their own terror attacks. One of them even publicly expressed his white supremacist ideals. That's one of the tips that led police to pinpoint these people before they could act under threats."

"An arsenal of assault rifles and large knives. ammunition and even a gas mask. People near Youngstown, Ohio, finding all this in the house of James Reardon, a white nationalist who they say made a post about a mass shooting at a nearby Jewish community center. This post on Instagram was shown of a man firing off a gun. It had a disturbing caption. Police identified the Jewish community center shooter as a white nationalist.

"In Florida, this body camera footage shows the arrest of Tristan Scott Wix outside of a grocery store.

JUDGE: We're going to set your bond at no bond for the protection of the public given the threat to kill at least a hundred people.

"The 25-year-old was detained after police say his ex-girlfriend alerted them to a series of text messages detailing plans to commit mass shootings, writing chilling words like, 'I want to open fire on a large crowd of people.'

"In Connecticut, Brandon Wagshaw was arrested last week after he tried to buy a large capacity magazine out of state. Investigators also discovering numerous weapons including a handgun and rifle ammunition, body armor, and tactical gear in his home. It indicated his interest in mass murder. It raised an eyebrow. So the investigators worked quickly and diligently.

"Social media is playing a big case in this. Each of those cases are used to remind people of the advice 'If you see something, say something,' since it clearly worked in these cases."