Michael Flynn To Speak At Conference Organized To Train For 'Digital Civil War'

Isn't it time for Michael Flynn to be sentenced for his anti-American lobbying efforts with the Turkish government? Apparently not. Indeed, it looks like Flynn and his fellow felon George Papadopoulis will be honored speakers at an event organized to train "social media warriors" for a "digital civil war."

Mother Jones:

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser before he was forced to resign after news reports that he’d misled officials about his private conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He and Papadopoulos are listed as speakers at the upcoming “Digital Soldiers Conference,” a one-day event scheduled for September 14 in Atlanta that promises to ready “[p]atriotic social media warriors” for a coming “digital civil war” against “censorship and suppression.” Other featured speakers include Bill Mitchell, an online broadcaster and conspiracy theorist; singer and Trump backer Joy Villa; and a “mystery guest.” The event is being organized by Rich Granville, the CEO of Yippy, Inc, who has a Twitter feed littered with references to QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered around the notion that Trump is secretly taking down an international ring of pedophiles that includes high-ranking Democrats. QAnon supporters believe that an anonymous person known as Q is dropping online clues about this supposed clandestine operation. The web page for Granville’s conference prominently features an American flag festooned with a Q.

Again, that is the same Michael Flynn who was, for awhile, the National Security Adviser to the so-called president.

And beyond that, consider the warnings we have received from the FBI about how Russia and other foreign actors intend to inflame divisions in order to benefit the candidate of their choice. Yet we have a retired GENERAL (and confessed felon) encouraging this, because the proceeds after expenses go to Flynn's defense fund.

Give me a fcking break with this.

In an interview, Granville denied that the Q on the flag is a deliberate QAnon reference. He said the stars refer to Flynn’s prior status as a three-star general. “It does look like Q, but there is no reference to QAnon anywhere on that site,” Granville said. He acknowledged that he personally espouses QAnon views. “Do I think it’s good for America? Absolutely,” he said. “Do I think it’s a conspiracy theory? I doubt that.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ “I am with anybody who is with the United States of America, any digital solider, any patriot, any average American who is doing their part to support the president of the United States,” Granville said.

Dissent is patriotic. I dissent. And I think it is a travesty that confessed felon Flynn, currently looking for a reduced sentence for his "cooperation" is actually endangering our national security by encouraging these freaks. It's unpatriotic and divisive.

I hope the FBI has planted informants inside and they all go to jail.