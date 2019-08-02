Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753

Juanita Jean's: The debates need to stop wasting time on no-hope candidates who are only damaging the candidates who do have a chance at the nomination.

What Would Jack Do: For McConnell, the truth hurts.

Hackwhackers: The Ratcliffe nomination is even more dangerous than most of Trump's personnel choices.

John Fea: Some prominent Christians issue a statement against "Christian nationalism", but not many Evangelicals are on board.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.