Juanita Jean's: The debates need to stop wasting time on no-hope candidates who are only damaging the candidates who do have a chance at the nomination.

What Would Jack Do: For McConnell, the truth hurts.

Hackwhackers: The Ratcliffe nomination is even more dangerous than most of Trump's personnel choices.

John Fea: Some prominent Christians issue a statement against "Christian nationalism", but not many Evangelicals are on board.

