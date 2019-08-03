Big Bad Bald Bastard: Trumpism is embracing the QAnon qrackpottery just as it's becoming clear how dangerous it is.

David E: Magical thinking and gobbledygook have no place in a serious political contest.

Atheist Revolution: Biden did OK but not great this week. But what happens if his poll numbers start dropping?

Liberal Memes: Republicans don't really want to go back to the 1950s.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!