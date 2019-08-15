A Very Special Representative Steve King "Rape & Incest Make The World Go Round" Edition.

The essential truth about George McGovern, from Humanizing The Vacuum.

Tearjerker: "An El Paso man has invited the public to his wife's funeral after she was killed in the mass shooting this month because he has no living relatives to help send her off."

The Appeal rakes Att'y. Gen. Bill Barr over the coals for his prepared remarks about Epstein & other bee ess.

If you haven't noticed, Lumpy's bringing inflation back: "Earlier this week, Trump's own Labor Department released data showing inflation hit a six-month high. "[It] is clear tariffs are beginning to drive goods prices higher," Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co., said, according to Bloomberg."

Lighter Side of The News: Turn off the news!

