The Mahablog: Trump – where dementia, ignorance and paranoia collide.

Slacktivist: 'They love him like he is the second coming of God.'

Blue Heron Blast: Va en Shalom?

Greater Good: What shapes our idea of who can be American?

3 Quarks Daily: John Rawls and the remaking of political philosophy.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.