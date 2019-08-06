Bark Bark Woof Woof - the final straw?

Crooked Timber - guess where you can't withdraw consent to sex?

Diane Ravitch's Blog - Trump calls on nation to condemn bigotry, racism, and white supremacy ...

Eclectablog - mass shootings from a woman of color's perspective;

First Draft - still numb.

