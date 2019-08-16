Oh Look, Republicans Everywhere Are Trying To Roll Back Redistricting Reform

John Avlon talks about how Republicans are trying to roll back redistricting reform.

Here's the short version: Voters turned out in record numbers to support reform initiatives, and Republicans are working hard to overturn them.

He's right. The infamous ALEC is holding "redestricting workshops"

Rightwingers are insisting that nonpartisan citizen redistricting commissions aren't ... political enough.

They're all using the old "unelected, unaccountable board of bureaucrats" talking point.

I guess ALEC wrote that.