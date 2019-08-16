Shed A Tear For Poor Wayne LaPierre

Dana Milbank writes the most heartwarming (tongue in cheek) story about Wayne LaPierre needing a new house.

After the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, he and his wife bravely waited out the uproar on the pink-sand beaches of the Bahamas, part of $542,000 in private jet trips and personal items the NRA bought for him. And now, thanks to some delightful reporting by my Washington Post colleagues Carol D. Leonnig and Beth Reinhard, we know that last year’s Parkland massacre left LaPierre so fearful for his personal safety that he tried to have the NRA buy him a $6 million Frenchchateau-style mansion with nine bathrooms in a gated Dallas – area golf course community. He told associates that he was worried about his safety and thought his Virginia home was too easy for potential attackers to find.

Oh, I know the feeling, Wayne – with all those damn guns out there not even your own personal armory can make you safe.

Some will see the hypocrisy in LaPierre trying to get the NRA to buy him a mansion in a gated community when the NRA, at the time of the attempted acquisition that LaPierre feels unsafe because of the very gun culture his policies have created.

Some? Just some?

Hey, I suspect that ole Wayne needs some creature comforts in this lifetime because the devil is stoking up the flames of hell for his arrival.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com