Trump Tries Antisemitism And Blasphemy As Campaign Tactics

I can't decide what's worse, having a so-called president who thinks it's good politics to slander American Jews for voting Democratic, as well as quoting others who claim him as "King of the Jews," or a media that is so easily distracted by horse races and tweets and whatever he throws out, that they forget what a criminal he is.

This latest outrage reminds me very much of Sarah Palin's use of the term "blood libel" in discussing criticism of her after the shooting in Arizona which disabled Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. People noticed that Palin had used advertising with a target over Arizona for her PAC before Giffords was targeted by a shooter.

Sarah Palin responded by accusing her critics of "blood libel." That is an ancient term usually referring to Jews and how anti-semites claim Jews kill children for their blood. It was an excuse for the mass execution of Jewish people in the Middle Ages and beyond. The resulting outcry from the media was about her use of the term, not about her use of violent, pro-gun, anti-Democratic imagery.

Kellyanne Conway reminds us that victimization is a modern conservative trait.



Cue: Sarah Palin crying "Blood libel" over the *criticism* of her violent political rhetoric against Gabrielle Giffords after the congresswoman was shot. https://t.co/eIQbKolFik — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 29, 2018

Meet Donald Trump.

This is all just a means of distraction from the fact that he said he’d make universal background checks happen (which anyone with a brain knew was a propagandist lie to assuage people in the short term) while the NRA made his gold sheets bed. Distraction is his tactic.

He lied. — ArcanumLexicon (@ArcanumLexicon) August 21, 2019

Just gonna throw this out there-

Literally NOBODY should be surprised that Trump questions the loyalty of Jewish Americans.

It's the Conservative playbook.

I've had my loyalty to this country questioned by right wingers who never served a day for 30 years now.

It's what they do. — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 (@soonergrunt) August 21, 2019

It's about covering up his failure to stand up to the NRA.

His poll numbers, even from Fox.

His massive fail on the economy and tariffs.

His lying about his wealth on at least one disclosure statement (a crime for which he can go to jail).

It's time for him to go.