Justice Barrett Wonders About 'Jewish-Palestinian' Conflict

Supreme Court Justice Amy Christofascist Barrett let her anti-Semite flag fly wild and free on Wednesday while questioning an attorney defending Maine's right to maintain the separation of church and state.

The case, Carson v. Makin, pits religious families against the state of Maine, who gives vouchers to parents who live in extremely rural areas to send their children to private schools closer to their homes than the nearest public schools, as long as those private schools are non-sectarian. This is not good enough for the zealots, who want the government to subsidize their children's religious school education. In fact, according to Vox, one of those schools requires teachers to sign contracts that state “the Bible says that ‘God recognize[s] homosexuals and other deviants as perverted’” and that “[s]uch deviation from Scriptural standards is grounds for termination.’”

The state of Maine objects.

In any case, let's assume McTurtle's Supreme Court, now firmly in Federalist Society's creepy control, is going to blow the separation of church and state to smithereens when they hand down their decision in the spring. Bye bye. The point of THIS post is to highlight just how gross Justice Bigot reveals her attitude towards Jewish people (and Israel) to be.

She asked, "Is there any kind of -- I mean, how would you even know if a -- if a school taught all religions are bigoted and biased or, you know, Catholics are bigoted or, you know -- or we take a position on the Jewish-Palestinian conflict because of our position on, you know, Jews, right?"

*Blink*

*Blink"

No, seriously, here it is in official transcript form, straight from the Supreme Court.

I'm sorry, what? "Jewish-Palestinian conflict?" "Position on, you know, Jews?"

Listen, you rapture-desperate Jesus freak. It's the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, you f*cking pinecone. It's language like yours, framing like yours, which allows the anti-Semitic-curious to go full-fledged Nazi using the cover of a "progressive" cause. It's asinine, reductive conflating of a deeply complex set of circumstances into an oversimplified (and mind you, incorrect) childish sketch of reality. And it's all under the absurd, insulting premise that nutjobs like you give an actual sh*t about Israel, which you DON'T, because you just want to make sure it remains in tact for when your ghost-daddy arrives to carry you into the sky.

And what, may I ask, is a "position" on "Jews?" Are we permitted to exist? Is there a debate about whether or not we're born with horns? Do we really all get checks from George Soros? Honestly, I'm dying to know, Amy. Let's just hope you don't get to write the majority opinion, because Jewish God only knows how much of it will be lifted directly from the Elders of Zion.