AM Joy Guest: Waiting To Impeach ‘At The Ballot Box’ Is Dangerous

An AM Joy panel discussed the reluctance of moderate and conservative Democrats to support impeachment, even as each day brings new alarming information about Donald Trump’s attempt to strong-arm Ukraine into boosting his re-election chances by digging up dirt on Joe Biden’s son.

Guest Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, warned that any continued reluctance to impeach Trump except “at the ballot box” in 2020 gives Trump time to do something even worse than he already has.

“Over the next 15 months or so, Donald Trump has all sorts of opportunities to undermine the fairness of the next election,” Hauser said. He pointed out that before the 2018 midterm elections, Trump sent the military to the southern border, claiming that was needed to protect the United States from a caravan of refugees fleeing violence in Central America.

Given that the refugees “posed literally no national security threat,” Hauser continued, it proved that Trump was "willing to use the military as a prop to try to influence voters.“

If he did that in 2018, "God only knows what he'll do in 2020," Hauser added. "So you need to do impeachment now to prevent even worse behavior than what we are seeing already, which is obviously pretty terrible.”

And that’s just what Trump can do to the election. Between now and 2020, he can also do an awful lot of damage to the environment, the economy, health care and start a war with Iran – all the while lining his pockets with taxpayer money.