Amy Klobuchar: 'We Gotta Send A Message To Mitch McConnell' On Guns

At last night's debate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar shot back after Beto O’Rourke called for a mandatory gun buyback program for assault weapons.

Klobuchar said the one thing that united everyone on the debate stage was that "right now, on Mitch McConnell's desk, are three bills: Universal background checks, closing the Charleston loophole, and passing my bill to make sure that domestic abusers don't get AK-47s."

She said it should start with a voluntary buyback plan. But she urged a push to get bills passed now.

"If you want action now, we gotta send a message to Mitch McConnell. We can't wait until one of us is in the White House, we have to pass those bills right now to get this done. We can't spare another innocent life."

She also went after Bernie's Medicare for All bill on the basis of people losing their current healthcare plans.

“While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill,” Klobuchar said, arguing that the plan would remove millions of Americans from their private health insurance. "And on page eight – on page eight of the bill it says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it."

“I don’t think that’s a bold idea, I think it’s a bad idea."

She was responding to Bernie's line that he "wrote the damn bill."