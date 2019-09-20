Bill De Blasio Ends His Presidential Campaign

De Blasio ended his campaign with an announcement on Morning Joe.

Source: Washington Post



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race after failing to gain traction in the crowded field, saying “it’s clearly not my time.”

“Getting out there — being able to hear people’s concerns, addressing them with new ideas — has been an extraordinary experience, but I have to tell you at the same time I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign,” de Blasio said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

De Blasio, who launched his campaign with a video in which he pledged to “put working people first,” vowed to “keep speaking up for working people.”