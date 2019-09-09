BOMBSHELL: CIA Extracted Spy In 2017 Over Trump's Leaks To Russia

Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our national security. And the CIA has known it since before he was inaugurated.

In a bombshell exclusive, CNN reveals that the CIA extracted one of their top operatives from Russia in 2017, out of concern that the security risk also known as "the President of the United States" was sharing secrets with the Russians. CNN:

In a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, the United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government, multiple Trump administration officials with direct knowledge told CNN. A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy. The decision to carry out the extraction occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office in which Trump discussed highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The intelligence, concerning ISIS in Syria, had been provided by Israel.

The Republican Party is keeping a Russian asset in the highest position of power in the US. For tax cuts and judges. Never forget.