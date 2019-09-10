GOP Congressman Wants CNN's 'Disloyalty' Investigated Over CIA Spy Story

The Republican ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee questioned CNN's loyalty to America after they reported the CIA extracted one of their top operatives from Russia in 2017, out of concern for the security risk also known as "the President of the United States."

To Trump and his enablers, any story not offering the kind of flattery Trump's ego needs and longs for is simply not tolerable.

On Monday, CNN had a massive scoop: "A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy."

Trump's blatant preference for Russia and Vladimir Putin make this story all the more plausible.

Trump's supposed press secretary Stephanie Grisham said, "CNN’s reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger.”

Rep. Doug Collins, a staunch Trump advocate, joined Fox News' America's Newsroom earlier and as usual, wants to investigate everybody and everything without providing any oversight of Donald Trump.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked about the CNN story, "...from CNN that the CIA has now come out and called it misguided, false and inaccurate. What's your response?"

Collins replied, "My response is let's first talk about who actually broke this story CNN."

Oh, right, the enemy of the people. Gotcha.

Rep. Collins then attacked the network because it hired Andrew McCabe as a commentator, calling him one of the worst from the cabal that wanted to overthrow Trump. (We can list dozens of hires by Fox News that truly boggles the mind."

He continued, "To put it out at this time and to put such a way the CIA actually had to come out and respond to this is really a disturbing part.”

“I really question whose side is CNN on. This is a problem we’re seeing. I think it needs to be investigated,” Rep. Collins said,

Another Trump surrogate attacking the freedom of the press and wanting CNN to be investigated over being disloyal to America. What he really means is they are being disloyal to Trump.

Sounds like a fascist idea to me.