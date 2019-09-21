Browser Extension Changes 'Mitch McConnell' To 'Moscow Mitch'

The liberal Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century came out with this sick burn yesterday.

Source: Second Nexus

Despite the fact that Russia unleashed a concentrated effort to influence the 2016 United States presidential election in favor of President Donald , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-KY) (R-KY) refused to bring two election security bills passed by the House of Representatives to the Senate floor for a vote.

McConnell cited policy disagreements as reason for passing the bills and—as of yesterday—co-sponsored an amendment providing $250 million toward election security efforts, but this wasn’t enough to keep him from earning the moniker “Moscow Mitch” for his perceived subservience to Russia’s attack on United States elections.

Now, American Bridge 21st Century is offering a way to make the name permanent, at least on your browser. The super PAC is now offering a Google Chrome browser extension that changes all mentions of “Mitch McConnell” to “Moscow Mitch.”

McConnell usually isn’t bothered by derisive nicknames from Democrats. In fact, he often relishes them, even printing nicknames like “Cocaine Mitch” and “The Grim Reaper” on tee shirts for his campaign to sell.

But one nickname that continues to bug him is “Moscow Mitch,” which he’s described as a “McCarthy style attack,” having railed against the moniker on the Senate floor.