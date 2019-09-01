Chuck Todd Says Mass Shootings Continue Because Of 'Political Gridlock' From Both Sides

NBC host Chuck Todd used the laziest trope of the mainstream media on Sunday by suggesting that mass shootings are continuing to plague the U.S. because both Republicans and Democrats are responsible for "gridlock" in Washington, D.C.

Todd opened his Meet the Press program on Sunday by speaking to NBC reporter Garrett Haake about the mass shooting near Odessa, Texas.

"Garrett, in the state of Texas, and I know you’re a native Texan," Todd said, "Governor Abbott, the Republican governor there, a big gun rights advocate in general. This is now becoming a familiar scene for him. Are he and other Texas lawmakers at all having second thoughts about some of their policies?"

Haake noted that as of Sept. 1 Texans will have expanded access to guns due to laws passed by the Republican-controlled state government.

Under Senate Bill 535, Texans can carry guns into churches, synagogues or any other places of worship unless the property owners explicitly prohibit firearms with posted signage. Under House Bill 302, landlords can no longer prevent tenants or guests of tenants from carrying firearms under the lease agreements. And under Senate Bill 741, property owner associations can no longer ban the storage of guns on rental properties. House Bill 1387 has eased restrictions on the number of school marshals who can carry firearms for both public and private schools. Previous laws stated there could only be one armed marshal for every 200 students in an educational facility. Meanwhile, House Bill 1143 has eased restrictions on handgun license holders storing guns and ammunition in parking lots or other property owned by school districts. Additional easing of firearm restrictions beginning September 1 allows foster homes to store guns and ammunition and lets Texans carry handguns without a license during evacuations from disaster areas. That legislation, House Bill 1177, was triggered in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and is intended to allow gun owners to protect themselves during lawless periods of time following natural disasters.

"It’s a very Republican area," Haake said of Odessa. "We’re left where we always are after these conversations wondering what, if anything, will come from this other than further discussion."

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Exactly, political gridlock," Todd insisted.

Gridlock, however, suggests that obstruction from both Republicans and Democrats is holding up legislation to combat mass shootings. In fact, Democrats in the House have passed multiple bills that Republicans in the Senate have refused to vote on.