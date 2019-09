The start of another week always calls for an explosion of scuzzy fuzz. Here's a band that features a czar of such sounds.

Greg Lowery, he of bands such as Supercharger, the Rip Offs and the Zodiac Killers is a main brain in the band Control Freaks! The rock-n-roll on their new album, She's The Bomb, is a wonderfully blown and wrecked out as ever!!!

If ya dig you can also blast out another song by them that I have in my latest podcast.

What are you listening to tonight?