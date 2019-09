It's the 54th birthday of Guy Picciotto. Born on this day in 1965, his career started in with Rites of Spring. Writing songs that were lyrically personal and more experimental than the hardcore punk scene they blossomed from, Guy is widely cited as an architect of the emo sound.

In 1987, he joined the band Fugazi. He was not a member of the band in their initial but joined them on stage at their second show ever and was in the group until their 2003 hiatus.

What are you listening to tonight?