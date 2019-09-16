C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jimmy Lee Williams

As a Georgia born farmer, Jimmy Lee Williams days consisted of growing soybeans, peanuts, and watermelons. His weekend evenings though were all about the area's juke joints.

In sessions dating from 1977 and '82, Musicologist George Mitchell recorded Williams in Worth County, Georgia. Thirteen of those tracks were released as an LP under the title Rock On Away in 1988.

In 2003, the album was reissued under the title Hoot Your Belly. Many critics raved about the record, which brought a lot of attention to his music and offers to tour. Thing is though, Jimmy Lee could not play any live shows at the time because he had already been dead for about decade.

