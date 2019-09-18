Colbert Wonders Why Trump Is 'Wooing Hispanic Voters'

Stephen Colbert's monologue Tuesday focused on Donald Trump's campaign fundraising trip to New Mexico and California. Trump is so unpopular in California that his events were "shrouded in secrecy" to the point, honestly, that guests were not given the address of the lunch.

COLBERT: Last night, the president held a rally in a state he lost last time by eight points, New Mexico. [impersonating Donald Trump] “I like my Mexicos like I like my wives: New.” So— “I like that new”— so after four years of Donald Trump throwing Latinos under the bus that he stopped at the border, by saying that illegal and legal immigrants are all coming to kill us, Trump’s plan to win is to woo Hispanic voters. Woo, boy. Buena suerte with that, el Trumpo. Right now, Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics is 25%. So, this is like Cruella de Ville trying to woo Sarah McLaughlin.