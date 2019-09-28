Domestic Terrorist Intentionally Sets California Wildfires

A 68-year-old white man from Missouri saw fit to work out his emotions by flying to California, renting a car, and driving around Santa Clara County setting wildfires. A total of 128 acres burned in the Reservoir Fire thanks to Freddie Owen Graham, who threw burning paper napkins out his car window into dry brush as he drove past random locations across his route.

According to CNN:

The report says that Cal Fire officials learned that the vehicle was registered to the car rental company Hertz. Upon contacting Hertz, the report says that Cal Fire investigators found that silver SUV had been returned by Graham, who had rented another vehicle. Cal Fire officials arranged to be at the San Jose location when Graham returned the second rental car. According to the report, when investigators spoke to Graham, he admitted to lighting the fires along Calaveras Road. Graham told officials that he used a lighter to set fire to a paper bag and napkins from a fast food restaurant before throwing it out the car window, according to the report.

The report indicates he claims he was "emotional" over having lost his wife. Sure, I mean, who hasn't gone through that "Arson" stage of grief when a loved one dies? It's the stage right after "Denial." The next stage for him is "Incarceration," and it's going to be a long stage. Maybe as long as 22 years.