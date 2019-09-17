Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Elizabeth Warren Draws Largest Crowd So Far

An estimated 20,000 turn out to see her at Washington Square Park.
By Ed Scarce
Elizabeth Warren Draws Largest Crowd So Far
Image from: Twitter

If candidate enthusiasm were the true measure of campaign success, then Elizabeth Warren is doing very well indeed. It was said after her speech last night she took selfie pics with her fans for four hours.

Source: Politics USA

Donald Trump measures political success on two imperfect metrics – poll numbers and crowd sizes – and Elizabeth Warren appears to be crushing it on both counts.

During a major speech at a rally in New York on Monday night, a massive crowd of 20,000 turned out to hear Warren tear into the unprecedented corruption of the Trump era.

The Massachusetts senator called Donald Trump “corruption in the flesh.”

Pictures show a capacity crowd packing into New York City’s Washington Square Park, which is just three miles from Trump Tower:


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.