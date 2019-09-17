Elizabeth Warren Draws Largest Crowd So Far

If candidate enthusiasm were the true measure of campaign success, then Elizabeth Warren is doing very well indeed. It was said after her speech last night she took selfie pics with her fans for four hours.

Source: Politics USA

Donald Trump measures political success on two imperfect metrics – poll numbers and crowd sizes – and Elizabeth Warren appears to be crushing it on both counts.

During a major speech at a rally in New York on Monday night, a massive crowd of 20,000 turned out to hear Warren tear into the unprecedented corruption of the Trump era.

The Massachusetts senator called Donald Trump “corruption in the flesh.”

Pictures show a capacity crowd packing into New York City’s Washington Square Park, which is just three miles from Trump Tower: