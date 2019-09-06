Elizabeth Warren Gives A Very Good Answer On Straws And Light Bulbs

This answer from the CNN Climate Change Forum is gaining traction. (The other was Pete Buttigieg's answer on Trump "living in a different reality.")

Host Chris Cuomo asked Warren if the government should regulate what kind of light bulb Americans buy.

"Oh, give me a break," said the Massachusetts Senator.

ELIZABETH WARREN: Look, there are a lot of ways that we try to change our energy consumption, and our pollution, and God bless all of those ways. Some of it is with lightbulbs, some of it is on straws, some of it, dang, is on cheeseburgers, right? There are a lot of different pieces to this. And I get that people are trying to find the part that they can work on and what can they do. And I’m in favor of that. And I’m going to help and I’m going to support. But understand, this is exactly what the fossil fuel industry hopes we’re all talking about. That’s what they want us to talk about. “This is your problem.” They want to be able to stir up a lot of controversy around your lightbulbs, around your straws, and around your cheeseburgers. When 70 percent of the pollution of the carbon that we’re throwing into the air comes from three industries, and we can set our targets and say, by 2028, 2030, and 2035, no more. Think about that. Right there. Now, the other 30 percent, we still got to work on. Oh, no, we don’t stop at 70 percent. But the point is, that’s where we need to focus. And why don’t we focus there? It’s corruption. It’s these giant corporations that keep hiring the PR firms that — everybody has fun with it, right, gets it all out there — so we don’t look at who’s still making the big bucks off polluting our Earth.

It's all about the benjamins, and Elizabeth Warren knows how to explain that in plain terms.