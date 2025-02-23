Climate Change Making Chocolate Very Expensive

A box of chocolates may become unaffordable for the working class. I kid..
By John AmatoFebruary 23, 2025

Maybe fat cats paying more for chocolate will force them to look into climate change?

I doubt it.

But this is another byproduct of having one political party (Republicans) being paid by the fossil fuel industry to lie about global warming for decades.

Gizmodo:

In the tropical nations of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, and Nigeria, rows of cacao trees sprout pods bearing dozens of seeds. Once harvested, these humble beans are dried, roasted, and processed into something beloved worldwide.

Two reports published Wednesday found that warming is pushing temperatures beyond the optimal range for cacao growth in the countries at the heart of the world’s supply, particularly during primary harvest seasons. The research reveals how burning oil, coal, and methane is roasting the planet’s cocoa belt and skyrocketing chocolate prices.

“One of the foods that the world most loves is at risk because of climate change,” said Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at the nonprofit Climate Central, which wrote one of the two reports. “I would hope that by hearing that human activity is making it harder to grow cocoa, it might cause people to stop and think about our priorities as a species, and whether we can and should be prioritizing actions to limit future climate change and future harms to this food that we love so much.”

Eat some tasty celery and open thread away.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
