Fox Host Blasts Liz Cheney: Her Father Is Literally Responsible For Thousands Of Deaths

Steve Hilton, a Fox News host, guest and super Trump surrogate lashed out at Liz Cheney and all Republicans who are angry with Trump for claiming he was going to bring Taliban leaders to Camp David during the 9/11 anniversary.

After the news broke when Trump said he cancelled the talks, Liz Cheney tweeted her feelings with a weird caveat at the end.

Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11.



No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever.



The Taliban still harbors al Qaeda.

The President is right to end the talks. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 8, 2019

In her mind Trump is wrong and then right?

It's shocking that the Afghanistan government wasn't even consulted about this proposed meeting.

The LA Times reported that, "Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan jumped in and said, “Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that has not renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country. Never. Full stop.”

Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner opened up their show, set up the story and then asked Steve, "What are the headlines to you?"

As you'd expect, he defended Trump's decision to hold meeting with those that helped perpetrate the 9/11 tragedy on US soil. (Remember, this is a former director of strategy for David Cameron, who has no idea the impact 9/11 was felt for Americans.)

Hilton said he was very angry indeed, "but not perhaps for the reasons that you might predict," he said.

Steve said, "[Trump] is actually trying to clean up the mess that all these establishment people with their military industrial complex cronies and all their diplomatic moves that they've been doing for decades. Let's try something new."

"Liz Cheney, my goodness please spare us," he continued. "She talks about death. Her father literally was responsible for not just the thousands of deaths that she rightly attributes to the Taliban, millions of deaths, billions of dollars wasted funneled into the company that [Dick Cheney] was the CEO of."

I can't stand Hilton because he's as bad as Pete Hegseth, Mollie Hemingway and Stuart Varney when it comes to bootlicking, but as the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day (only once in his case) and he's correct here.

But at the same time he's dead wrong when it comes to Trump bringing Al-Qaeda supporters and our enemy in Afghanistan onto US soil, especially during the anniversary of 9/11.

Trump can hold peace talks anywhere in the world, but not here. Not every f**king thing Trump does has to be a broadcast spectacle.

Peace negotiations with hostiles isn't a celebrity reality show.

This is deadly business.