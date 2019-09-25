GOP Uses Impeachment To Fleece, 'Fundraise'

Follow the Ameros!

That didn’t take long:

“Republicans are latching onto conservative outrage over the push to impeach President Donald Trump — and turning it into a 2020 fundraising bonanza. Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee on Tuesday sent an array of fundraising emails inviting conservatives to donate and join the ‘Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,’ which was described as a group ‘made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House.’

“By the end of the day, party officials said, the fundraising offensive had netted around $1 million. The effort demonstrates how the GOP sees the impeachment push as a tool to stoke the grievances of the Trump base and monetize the president’s clashes with Democrats ahead of 2020. Party officials, who for months have been playing to Trump supporters’ distaste of the left through a merchandising effort, are convinced the inquiry could turn into a cash windfall — and not just for Trump himself.”