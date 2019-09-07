Joy Reid's Guest Implores Democrats Not To Make A 'MASSIVE Strategic Mistake'

Joy Reid welcomed her very own "Political Nostradamus" to the show to discuss the latest developments in the 2020 election. First they discussed the fact that the GOP has cancelled the primaries in four states in order to smooth the way for Diaper Don to be the nominee. A great many pundits/politicians/history folks have noted that this is certainly not the first time a party has cancelled their primaries. Each time, I'd scream back at the TV, "NO BUT THIS IS THE FIRST TIME A SENTIENT, AUTOCRATIC, CRIMINAL, MURDEROUS, HITLERIAN ZIPLOC BAG OF CELLULITE AND HAIR HAS BEEN THE PRESIDENT!"
Surprisingly, I haven't been called to be on any TV shows to expound on this theory. Rachel Bitecofer was on TV instead, and had an even better point to make about why this time is different.
Okay, fine, THAT'S an important reason, too. There are named challengers this time. This move is so clearly meant to "install" Trump in this position, and continue to dismantle democracy with the seeming ease to which they've become accustomed in the last two-plus hellish years.
Reid pointed out that GOP primary challenger Bill Weld, who's doing the best in terms of numbers against Trump, tweeted that Donald "has made no secret of the fact that he wishes to be crowned as president rather than elected. That might be fine in a monarchy, but we overthrew ours two centuries ago." She asked Bitecofer if fear of deepening autocracy is enough to bring out the big numbers of Democratics to the polls...to hopefully compensate for what we assume will not be a fair election. Her answer was, "Maybe, but..."
Then Bitecofer lay down a roadmap that I hope every single Democrat — running for any office, actually, but especially president or Congress — needs to see, hear, and follow.
Are you listening, Democrats? A hallmark of both debates so far has been that the candidates don't seem to be going after Donald Trump. His name is barely coming up. Earlier in Joy's show, Elie Mystal said that Obama showed America who we wanted to be, and Donald Trump showed us who we really ARE. And what we need right now is someone who will show us how to go from being who we are to who we should be.
We can't do that without a candidate who hammers home for the general public just how bad things have gotten.