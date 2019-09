Neko Random: A South Carolina Democrat reports from a Buttigieg town hall.

The Rude Pundit: Suspended from Twitter for a week for an "offense" far more trivial than what prominent people routinely get away with.

Progressive Eruptions: Hoping to see a woman President at last.

Ron Davison: A look into Trump's psychology.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!