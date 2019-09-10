Navarro: Trump’s Trade War ‘About God, Country, The American Worker’

On Fox News, White House trade-policy adviser Peter Navarro tore into The Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch-controlled news outlet, for daring to blame the economic slowdown on Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

When asked about the economic slowdown, Navarro told host Maria Bartiromo, "Trump economy, just solid as a rock.” Then he parroted the Trump line that any problems are the Federal Reserve’s fault. Navarro called the Fed “the only thing holding us back right now” and claimed it’s “costing us at least a point of growth.”

Neither Navarro nor Trump lickspittle Bartiromo pointed out that it was Dear Leader who nominated the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, nor that this animosity makes Powell and the Fed yet more parts of America that Trump hates.

Bartiromo temporarily put aside her Trump adoration to cite a Wall Street Journal op-ed saying that Trump’s trade war with China is harming the economy. “It’s no longer as great as it was last year with the major reason the uncertainty caused by Mr. Trump’s trade policy,” Bartiromo quoted. “Isn’t it true,” she asked, that the uncertainty is “causing managers, business CEOs to sit on cash and create more uncertainty and slowdown?”

Navarro responded by all but calling the Journal “fake news.”

NAVARRO: First of all, the Wall Street Journal never saw a job it didn’t want to offshore. It spent the last 20 years never writing any editorials about how China steals our intellectual property, forces technology transfer, kills Americans with fentanyl so in my judgment, the Wall Street Journal has no credibility on this.

We know that the supply chain is leaving China faster than you can say “Trump tariffs” and the longer China goes without making a deal, I think the less likely that supply chain will ever go back to China and that’ll be a good thing for the globe because a more diversified supply chain is a more resilient one.

The more America understands what’s going on with China, the more Americans are supporting President Trump’s tough stand on China.

Well, that’s debatable at best. In fact, polling shows Americans support free trade much more than tariffs.

But Bartiromo said, “Yeah, that’s true.”

“This is about far more than trade,” Navarro said. “This is about God, country, the American worker and a principle.” He forgot to mention, “and making Trump look good.”

Watch it below, from the September 8, 2019 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

