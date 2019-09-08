Politics
NFL Team Gives Black Child Lawnmower To Pay For College

An NFL team came under fire over the weekend after it gave an African-American child a lawnmower to help him save for college.
In a video post to Twitter over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers explained that 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn is spending his summers mowing lawns to save for college.

"We needed his expertise so we brought him to Charlotte," the video says while Clyburn is seen pushing his lawnmore outside the team's footbal stadium.

A team official tells Clyburn that Lowe's has donated a new lawnmower on behalf of the Panthers.

Before the video ends, the 12-year-old is made "an official member" of the team's grounds crew.

Twitter users scolded the team for giving the child a lawnmower instead of a scholarship.

