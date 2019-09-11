North Carolina Democrats Cry Foul As GOP Hold Surprise Budget Vote

On Wednesday morning, Democratic members of the North Carolina General Assembly had been informed that there would be no votes today due to 9/11 memorials. Then Republicans held a surprise vote to override a veto of the State Budget.

The Democratic Governor had vetoed the budget because it contained no funding for Medicaid expansion.

Republican legislators in North Carolina have gone full Don Giovanni. They know they are going to Hell and they don't care, as long as they can hold on to earthly political power.

Kudos to Democratic Rep. Deb Butler, who shouted to the speaker that she and her colleagues would not yield, that the Republicans in her chamber would be held accountable by the people of North Carolina, and in her most withering comment, that it was "SO TYPICAL" of them to cheat the process in order to win.

.@JacksonforNC was not in the chamber today, but @RepDebButler was. “I don’t mind losing a fair fight, but the deceit and misdirection and gotcha style politics should upset every voter in NC...this is not why we were elected.” @ABC11_WTVD @NCDemParty @NCGOP #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/i3U6sDHELM — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 11, 2019

It’s hard to say what qualifies as a new low for governance in the NC General Assembly under NCGOP leadership, but this morning is a serious contender. It’s banana republic territory. — Blair Reeves (@BlairReeves) September 11, 2019

Insane shit happening in NC General Assembly. After months of trying to override a veto on the budget, Rs told Ds there would be votes this morning because of 9/11, and then overrode the veto while they were gone. — Nat Mund (@nmund1) September 11, 2019