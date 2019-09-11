North Carolina Democrats Cry Foul As GOP Hold Surprise Budget Vote

On Wednesday morning, Democratic members of the North Carolina General Assembly had been informed that there would be no votes today due to 9/11 memorials. Then Republicans held a surprise vote to override a veto of the State Budget.
The Democratic Governor had vetoed the budget because it contained no funding for Medicaid expansion.
Republican legislators in North Carolina have gone full Don Giovanni. They know they are going to Hell and they don't care, as long as they can hold on to earthly political power.
Kudos to Democratic Rep. Deb Butler, who shouted to the speaker that she and her colleagues would not yield, that the Republicans in her chamber would be held accountable by the people of North Carolina, and in her most withering comment, that it was "SO TYPICAL" of them to cheat the process in order to win.