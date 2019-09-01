Rick Scott Defends Trump On Hurricane Readiness: 'He Got Updates While He Was Playing Golf'

Donald Trump is monitoring Hurricane Dorian while he plays golf at Camp David, according to Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R), whose state is expected to be hit by the storm.

"You were at Camp David," Fox News host Chris Wallace noted during an interview with Scott on Sunday. "How involved is the president, how often is he getting updates?"

"We got updates while I was there," Scott said. "He got updates, I know he played golf yesterday and got updates while he was playing golf."

Trump has also tweeted about the storm, which could batter his Mar-a-Lago resort. He had been scheduled to visit Poland and meet Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy this weekend, but decided to stay in the US to monitor the storms. Vice President Mike Pence was sent in his stead. Despite Hurricane Dorian gaining speed enough to be a Category 5 storm along the coast, Trump took Marine One from Camp David in Maryland to his Sterling, Virginia golf course, his 228th visit to a golf course since 2017.