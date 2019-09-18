Trump's Concern For Homeless: They Block Entrances To 'Best Buildings'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that California's homelessness crisis is harming the "prestige" of major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, remarks that housing advocates said displayed more sympathy for wealthy real estate investors and property than the human beings suffering from soaring rent and lack of affordable homes.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while on his way to Silicon Valley for a two-day California trip, Trump said homeless people are living in "our best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings."

"People in those buildings pay tremendous taxes, where they went to those locations because of the prestige," the president said.

"In many cases they came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents," Trump continued. "Hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave. And the people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up. And we're looking at it, and we'll be doing something about it."

Trump also expressed deep concern for police officers who he claimed are "getting sick" from interacting with the homeless.

"They're actually sick," the president said. "They're going to the hospital. We can't let that happen."

Observers were quick to condemn Trump for his inhumane comments and refusal to offer real solutions to the crisis of homelessness in California and throughout the nation.

