Trump's War On The Homeless Is In Full Swing

On August 22, 2019, Tucker Carlson opened his White Power Hour with a six-minute rant about the homeless in California. After showing video of homeless folks in San Francisco, where skyrocketing rents and lack of affordable housing has left many on the street, Tucker declared the city unfit for "normal people."

"It’s a city without a future," he declared. "Its people can’t afford to reproduce."

Just to make sure he drove home the point, he made it entirely political and laid it squarely on "single-party cities."

"The rest of California’s single-party cities are following suit," he warned. "The homeless population in Los Angeles is now bigger than any city in the entire state of Vermont. Its filthy tent cities are incubating diseases previously associated with war-torn countries."

That's some truly vile hatred oozing out of the trust fund baby's mouth, the man who claims to have the voice of "ordinary people" but in fact is heir to the Swanson Frozen Food fortune and has never known one day of want in his life.

On August 25, 2019, the son of Eagle Rock's Chamber of Commerce and a friend allegedly tried to burn a homeless camp near the intersections of two freeways near Los Angeles, causing a brush fire that forced people to evacuate their homes while the Los Angeles Fire Department battled the blaze.

25-year-old Bryan A. Araujocabrera of Pacoima and 25-year-old Daniel M. Nogueira of Eagle Rock were arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to reports, police believe the fire was set in an attempt to kill a person or people at the homeless encampment. Other reports say that there had been words exchanged between someone at the encampment and one of the two men, who were in a pickup truck, ahead of the arson. There have been anecdotal reports that Nogueira's father, president of the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce, has been vocal about his hatred of homeless encampments, but that is unconfirmed.

This is what the fire looked like as it snaked up toward homes on the other side in neighboring Glendale.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Image from: LAFD

One day after the Eagle Rock fire was set, Skid Row street musician Dwayne Fields was burned to death in his tent as he slept.

It's not just Tucker Carlson spewing hate at the homeless. Anyone unfortunate enough to have an account on NextDoor has surely seen at least one thread in their city looking down on the homeless as if they were litter, and not human beings.

LA Taco:

“We were devastated to hear about the senseless arson against our neighbors in Eagle Rock. This attack is another reminder that hostile property owners, policymakers and vigilantes represent a greater threat to our unhoused neighbors than those neighbors pose to anyone else. [...] “Violence against those experiencing homelessness is emboldened by toxic language at all levels in our city. From Nextdoor forums to proposed legislation coming out of City Hall, compassion has turned to hostility. Damaging words are being shared online and off that further distance the unhoused from the housed. We call on our elected leaders to put an end to this fatal rhetoric before it claims more lives,” Roman and O’Shea wrote.

But instead of compassion, we now have the so-called President of the United States joining the battle against homeless citizens in a cynical and naked political ploy to revive the dying, gasping throes of the California Republican Party.

After his visit to San Francisco Wednesday, Trump told reporters he would order the EPA to cite San Francisco.

“There’s tremendous pollution being put into the ocean because they’re going through what’s called the storm sewer that’s for rainwater,” Trump said. “And we have tremendous things that we don’t have to discuss pouring into the ocean. You know there are needles, there are other things.” “It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” he continued. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

On the very same day, Trump's Housing and Urban Development agency, headed by Ben Carson, denied Governor Gavin Newsom's request for additional housing vouchers to assist the homeless population. Of course he did, because Donald Trump is a cynical, greedy property developer who doesn't care if people die on the street as long as property values and rents go up. Add to that his very vengeful nature toward anyone who doesn't bow before him and it's just another vendetta. He's not president of anything, he's the head of a Mafia government with his white supremacist army as enforcer.

California is home to 28 percent of the homeless veterans in this country. It's shameful that we have even ONE homeless veteran, much less over 10,000. That's something you won't hear Trump talk about as he pays lip service to his love for the military. Nor will Tucker Carlson. They're vested in having everyone believe that the homeless are all immigrants and people of color -- dangerous characters.

Meanwhile the Christians will tut-tut and cluck and vote for the fascist while "the least among us" languish in the streets, victims of Trump's very real vendetta, with Tucker Carlson leading the charge. The war is in full swing. Where are those charities we're told can pick up the slack? Where are the megachurches? They talk a good game, but they're not showing up.