Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Entertainment
9/15/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Understanding The Music: Bowie And Queen's 'Under Pressure'
The YouTube Channel "12 Tone" takes apart this classic song and puts it back together again. Day day day!
By
Frances Langum
And here's the song:
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - Covfefe, The Musical
Talented people on Youtube are setting Covfefe to music.
Jun 01, 2017
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Sledding To Music!
What a lovely little video with which to end a Monday!
Jul 30, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Immigrant Children Make Music For The President, 1962
China, France, USA, Puerto Rico....music.
Nov 23, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc