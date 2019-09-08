Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

YouTube Star Hit With Takedown Campaign After Wearing Blackface: 'I'm About To Be A Ghetto Girl'

A family of YouTube stars are facing a campaign to have their videos removed from the platform after one woman wore blackface and acted "ghetto."
By David
YouTube Star Hit With Takedown Campaign After Wearing Blackface: 'I'm About To Be A Ghetto Girl'

A family of YouTube stars are facing a campaign to have their videos removed from the platform after one woman wore blackface and acted "ghetto."

In a video posted last week, Bianca Prince explains that she is playing a "prank" on her husband by wearing a blackface disguise.

"I am about to look like a literally different person," she says in the video. "I'm about to be a ghetto girl. I've got to learn how to talk."

"I already look different," Prince says as her makeup artist applies a dark liquid to her face.

Twitter users mounted a campaign to have the Prince family removed from YouTube for violating its standards on hate speech.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.