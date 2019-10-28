Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Adam Schiff Strikes Back: Doesn't GOP Care About Rule Of Law?

You'd think House Republicans would care that their body is being disrespected on a regular basis by witnesses who ignore House subpoenas. Hmm.
By Frances Langum
Adam Schiff goes there.

It's not just about White House and other pro-Trump witnesses ignoring subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives.

It's Republicans in the House who ignore and enable that actual lawlessness who deserve scorn.

ADAM SCHIFF: I can understand why the President doesn’t want these witnesses to come forward, what I find harder to understand is why the Republican Members of this body in this House don’t want these witnesses to come forward... Where is their respect for the rule of law?

I think we all know the answer to THAT question, Congressman.


