BREAKING: Second Whistleblower Comes Forward Against Trump

Things just became much worse for Trump and the impeachment process over his call to have his political rivals investigated by Ukraine.

ABC News is reporting, "Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower who sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and triggered an impeachment inquiry, tells ABC News that he is now representing a second whistleblower who has spoken with the inspector general."

The second whistleblower claims to have firsthand knowledge of what Trump said to the Ukraine president which snuffs out the "hearsay" types of excuses Trump surrogates and the White House have been using to try and downplay the veracity of the first whistleblower even though firsthand knowledge is not a requirement to the whistleblower law.

This is bad news for Trump, especially after Fox News has now confirmed the same report.

On this morning's Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace opened his show with the breaking news on new whistleblower.

"We begin with breaking news, Fox News has confirmed a report there is a second whistleblower in the Trump impeachment case." Wallace said.

He continued, "Another intelligence official has spoken with the intelligence community Inspector General and says he has firsthand knowledge of some of the allegations in the original complaint."

Reporter Kevin Corke was brought on to discuss the latest news with a canned report.

Corke seemed a little down having to report that Fox News did confirm the information about a second whistle-blower coming forward.

Republican Trump flunkies like Rep. Jim Jordan are trying to claim Trump was only kidding when he asked China to investigate the Bidens, just like he asked Russia to hack HRC, but that's laughable as are most of their excuses for Trump's despicable behavior.

And it does not negate the whistleblower complaints against Trump, which he himself as well as crazed Rudy Giuliani have confirmed publicly.

It looks like the dam is starting to break. Look for even more people coming foward as this inquiry forces people to decide if they want to be a witness or a defendant: