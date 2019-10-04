C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Hussy

The garage rock blaaang of Wisconsin band the Hussy has been buzzing and rattling turntables and dive bar stages around the world for about a decade now. Originally a duo comprised of guitar player Bobby and drummer Heather, the band took a bit a downtime to refresh and recharge.

They're now back as a trio with the recent addition of Tyler on 2nd guitar and their brand new album Looming picks up where they left off in their loud, brash and fun adventures (even at breakfast time.)

What are you listening to tonight?